Eminem Wows Fans at Concert Celebrating Train Station

He had not been scheduled to perform at event marking the reopening of a former eyesore
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 7, 2024 9:07 AM CDT
A myriad of Detroit's greatest musical exports, including Diana Ross, Eminem, and Jack White, took to the stage Thursday night in a pulsating sonic spectacle held on the eve of the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. The 90-plus-minute "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" celebrated the city's refurbished train station, which opens to the public on Friday, six years after Ford Motor Co. took control of the building and more than three decades since the last train pulled out, the AP reports.

  • The concert was executive-produced by Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg. Eminem was not scheduled to perform, but surprised those in attendance by closing the show with a rousing set that included his new single, "Houdini," "Not Afraid," and the most appropriate "Welcome 2 Detroit."

  • The sold-out, ticketed, outdoor event also featured performances by Big Sean, the Clark Sisters, Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge, and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Presenters included Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, current Lions stars Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and actors Taylor Lautner and Sophia Bush. Organizers said 20,000 people attended the event. And more than 60,000 are to tour the train station over the next 10 days.
  • Michigan Central Station opened in 1913 and closed in 1988, MLive.com reports. The vacant station fell into disrepair and became emblematic of the Motor City's decay. That is until 2018, when Ford announced it was buying the building and adjacent structures as part of the carmaker's plans for a campus focusing on autonomous vehicles. The station will now serve as an anchor for a sprawling 30-acre mobility innovation district. The project is expected to bring thousands of tech-related jobs.
  • "For most of my life, it was just a big eyesore," Big Sean said of the train station. "It's an oasis in the middle of the city. It's a metaphor for us all: It's our time right now."
