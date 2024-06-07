Eminem Wows Fans at Concert Celebrating Train Station

A myriad of Detroit's greatest musical exports, including Diana Ross, Eminem, and Jack White, took to the stage Thursday night in a pulsating sonic spectacle held on the eve of the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. The 90-plus-minute "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" celebrated the city's refurbished train station, which opens to the public on Friday, six years after Ford Motor Co. took control of the building and more than three decades since the last train pulled out, the AP reports.

The concert was executive-produced by Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg. Eminem was not scheduled to perform, but surprised those in attendance by closing the show with a rousing set that included his new single, "Houdini," "Not Afraid," and the most appropriate "Welcome 2 Detroit."