After 6 Years, Site of School Massacre Is Being Demolished

The three-story building where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School looms over campus behind a screened fence, a horrific and constant reminder to students, teachers, the victims' families, and passersby. But now, after serving as evidence at the murderer's trial, the building's destruction starts Friday as crews begin bringing it down piece by piece—implosion would have damaged nearby structures. The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday, the AP reports.

Officials plan to complete the weekslong project before the school's 3,300 students return in August from summer vacation. Most were in elementary school when the shooting happened. "Whenever I would walk past it, it was just kind of eerie," said Aisha Hashmi, who graduated this month. She was in sixth grade in February 2018, but her older siblings were on campus. She said when the wind blew back the fence's screening, students would get a glimpse through windows into the empty classrooms and corridors. "It is heartbreaking to see and then have to go sit in your English class."

The victims' families have been invited to witness the first blows to the building and hammer off a piece if they wish. They have divergent views about the demolition.