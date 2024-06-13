After 6 Years, Site of School Massacre Is Being Demolished

The three-story building where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School looms over campus behind a screened fence, a horrific and constant reminder to students, teachers, the victims' families, and passersby. But now, after serving as evidence at the murderer's trial, the building's destruction starts Friday as crews begin bringing it down piece by piece—implosion would have damaged nearby structures. The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday, the AP reports.
Officials plan to complete the weekslong project before the school's 3,300 students return in August from summer vacation. Most were in elementary school when the shooting happened. "Whenever I would walk past it, it was just kind of eerie," said Aisha Hashmi, who graduated this month. She was in sixth grade in February 2018, but her older siblings were on campus. She said when the wind blew back the fence's screening, students would get a glimpse through windows into the empty classrooms and corridors. "It is heartbreaking to see and then have to go sit in your English class."
The victims' families have been invited to witness the first blows to the building and hammer off a piece if they wish. They have divergent views about the demolition.
- "I want the building gone," says Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died there. Alhadeff was elected to the Broward County school board after the massacre and now serves as its chair. "It's one more step in the healing process for me and my family. My son still goes to school there, and he has to walk past that building where his sister died."
- But other parents, like Max Schachter and Tony Montalto, hoped the building would be preserved. Over the last year, they, Alhadeff, and others have led Vice President Kamala Harris, members of Congress, school officials, police officers, and about 500 other invitees from around the country on tours of it. They mostly demonstrated how improved safety measures like bullet-resistant glass in door windows, a better alarm system, and doors that lock from the inside could have saved lives.
- Those who have taken the tour have called it gut-wrenching, and something of a time capsule of Feb. 14, 2018, with bullet-pocked walls and bloodstained floors. Textbooks and laptops sat open on desks, and wilted Valentine's Day flowers, deflated balloons, and abandoned teddy bears were scattered amid broken glass. Those objects have now been removed.
- Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex died, says that while each tour was "excruciatingly painful," he believes the safety improvements that visitors implemented elsewhere made keeping the building worthwhile.
