Squeezable Food Pouch Killed Beloved Antelope, Zoo Says

A rare antelope choked on a squeezable food pouch and died over the weekend at a northeastern Tennessee zoo, officials said. Lief, a 7-year-old male sitatunga, died Saturday at Brights Zoo, the family-owned zoo in rural Limestone said in a social media post mourning the loss of the "beloved animal" due to choking. The post included an image of fruit sauce pouches, the AP reports. Pouch packaging is dangerous to the animals, and pouches aren't allowed at the zoo, the zoo said. "If you look at these lids from an animal perspective it looks like food," the zoo said in its post. "This is what forced us to do bag searches but yet some people find ways to sneak these in." The zoo pointed out that guests can go to their cars and an outdoor picnic area and re-enter the zoo as often as they wish, Fox News reports.