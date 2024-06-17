Seinfeld Lays Into Pro-Palestine Heckler

Jerry Seinfeld didn't hold back when a pro-Palestine heckler interrupted his stand-up show in Sydney, Australia on Sunday night. The heckler was removed after he chanted the slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," TMZ reports. Seinfeld mocked him as he was escorted out of the Qudos Bank Arena show. "We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East. He solved it," Seinfeld said, per Rolling Stone . "It's the Jewish comedians, that's who we have to get. They're the ones doing everything." The crowd chanted "Jerry" as the man, who continued to shout pro-Palestine slogans, was removed.

"They're going to start punching you in three seconds, so I would try and get all your genius out so we all learn from you," Seinfeld said. "It's a comedy show, you moron. Get out of here." He told the man, sarcastically, "You're really influencing everyone here. We're all on your side now because you have made your point so well and in the right venue."

He added: "You've come to the right place for a political conversation," per 9News. "Tomorrow we will read in the paper, 'Middle East 100% solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian.'" Seinfeld has been repeatedly targeted by hecklers for his outspoken support of Israel in the Gaza conflict. Last month, he was repeatedly interrupted by protesters during a show in Virginia. (More Jerry Seinfeld stories.)