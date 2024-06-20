US Condemns Putin's Visit to Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a series of deals with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on Thursday during a state visit that comes as Moscow is seeking to bolster ties in Asia to offset growing international isolation over its military actions in Ukraine. The two signed agreements to further cooperation on education, science, and technology, oil and gas exploration, and health, the AP reports. They also agreed to work on a roadmap for a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam.

Following the talks, Putin said that the two countries share an interest in "developing a reliable security architecture" in the Asia-Pacific Region based on not using force and peacefully settling disputes with no room for "closed military-political blocs."