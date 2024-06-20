Florida Keys Boaters Find $1M in Cocaine

In the latest of a string of such finds, recreational boaters in the Florida Keys found cocaine with an estimated street value of $1 million. In a Facebook post, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the mariners found a package containing individually wrapped kilograms of the drug floating around 7 miles off Islamadora, a village that stretches over five islands. The US Border Patrol said 65 pounds of cocaine were found, NBC News reports.
Samuel Briggs II, acting chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol's Miami sector, said the force appreciates the support of Good Samaritans in the community, CBS News reports. In a post on X, he shared videos of the cocaine parcels, which had an image of a bald eagle on the front. Earlier this month, scuba divers off Key West found 55 pounds of cocaine with "Nike SB" labels. (More cocaine stories.)