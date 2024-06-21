Trump's Take on Foreign Grads From US Colleges Surprises

Former President Trump says he wants to give automatic green cards to foreign students who graduate from US colleges, a sharp departure from the anti-immigrant rhetoric he typically uses on the campaign trail. Trump was asked about plans for companies to be able to import the 'best and brightest' in a podcast taped Wednesday with venture capitalists and tech investors called the All-In. "What I want to do and what I will do is you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country," Trump said, vowing to address this concern on day one if he were reelected president, per the AP. "And that includes junior colleges, too, anybody graduates from a college. You go there for two years or four years."