Musk Has Third Child With Executive

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have had their third child together, Bloomberg reports, saying the birth took place earlier this year. That makes child No. 11 or 12 or more for Musk; he hasn't publicly said how many he's fathered. The billionaire and Zilis, director of operations and special projects at Neuralink , a Musk startup, had twins in 2021. They filed a petition the next year to make his last name the twins' and Zilis their middle name, per Business Insider .

Musk also has five children by his first wife, Justine Wilson, plus three with Grimes, a former girlfriend. He's maintained that industrialized nations need to get their birth rates up, once carrying a son onstage to make his point. After the birth of his twins was reported, Musk posted on X that he's trying "to help the underpopulation crisis." Several women who worked at SpaceX, another of the entrepreneur's companies, have described a culture of sexual harassment and bias in a lawsuit, with one woman saying Musk asked her more than once to have his children. (More Elon Musk stories.)