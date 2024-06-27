Judge to Reconsider Issues in Trump Documents Case

The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump said Thursday she'll revisit a past court victory for the prosecution in a hearing, a move that at a minimum will further delay the start of trial . US District Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling says she'll reconsider the decision of another judge to let prosecutors penetrate the attorney-client privilege of one of Trump's lawyers, the New York Times reports. Under what's called the crime-fraud exception, prosecutors can skirt the usual protections for a lawyer's communications with a client if they can show that legal advice was used to commit a crime.

In an 11-page order, Cannon also said she'll allow Trump's lawyers to question witnesses about the investigation and search of Mar-a-Lago two years ago for classified documents. "Further factual development is warranted," she wrote, per CNN. The search turned up 103 classified documents, leading to the indictment. A lawyer for Trump had said an FBI agent's affidavit providing probable cause for the search of Mar-a-Lago was too vague, and Cannon found it an argument worth considering. The judge did not say when she'll entertain the issues in court, per the Washington Post. A Trump campaign spokesman praised the decisions in a statement. "The entire documents case was a political sham from the very beginning and it should be thrown out entirely," Steven Cheung said.