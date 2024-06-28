Cops: Homeowner, 72, Shot Walmart Drone

A 72-year-old Florida homeowner is in hot water after police say he opened fire on a Walmart delivery drone, reports ClickOrlando . He allegedly scored a direct hit, to boot. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says in a release that David Winn admitted to pulling out a 9mm pistol and shooting the drone as it flew about 75 feet over his property. "A bullet hole was discovered in the payload the drone was carrying," per the release.

Winn is charged with shooting at an aircraft, criminal mischief damage over $1,000, and discharging a firearm in public or residential property, reports WCJB. Winn's arrest affidavit estimates the damage to the drone at $2,500. Walmart has begun rolling out drone deliveries, and this particular device was part of a neighborhood demo, per ClickOrlando. As he was waiting to be taken away, Winn shouted to a neighbor that he was going to jail for shooting a drone, according to the affidavit. (More drones stories.)