Report: Hunter Biden Is Going to White House Meetings

President Biden's behavior at last Thursday's debate has spurred a change in his son's behavior, sources tell NBC News . It reports that while Hunter Biden has long been a regular presence at the White House, he has attended meetings with the president and his top aides since Monday night, after the president returned to the White House from a weekend at Camp David. The sources "said the president's aides were struck by his presence during their discussions," per NBC, which published its report Tuesday afternoon.

NBC News has reported the younger Biden is pushing the president to stay in the race, and one source describes him as "closely advising his father" over the past few days; Hunter Biden has "popped in" on some meetings and calls with the president and his staff, that person says. What the White House has to say: "Hunter came back with the President from their family weekend at Camp David and went with the President straight into speech prep," referring to the brief remarks the president made Monday night on the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision.

The Hill notes press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Tuesday whether Hunter Biden was advising his father and responded in part by citing July 4. She said the president is "very close to his family," so there will be many relatives at the White House to celebrate the holiday with him. (The president has offered up an explanation for his poor debate performance.)