Last summer, the Food and Drug Administration gave the thumbs-up to Leqembi, the first drug shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Now, almost a year to the day after that move, the government agency has greenlit a second drug: Eli Lilly's donanemab, sold under the brand name Kisunla, was given the OK on Tuesday, for mild or early dementia cases spurred by Alzheimer's, reports the AP.

How it works: Kisunla clears out the protein amyloid, which has been found to cluster together to form plaques in the brains of Alzheimer's patients years before symptoms even appear, per the New York Times.

Kisunla clears out the protein amyloid, which has been found to cluster together to form plaques in the brains of Alzheimer's patients years before symptoms even appear, per the New York Times. Results: The FDA approved Kisunla after an 18-month clinical trial in which patients with mild dementia or mild cognitive impairment who received the drug saw their cognitive decline slow by up to 7.5 months more than those who received a placebo.