7 Shot at House Party, 4 Fatally

Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said. Officers heard shots being fired when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50am, said Jeff Mallery, the city's police chief, at a news conference. They found seven shooting victims at the home, he said, per the AP . The shooting suspect, who police said acted alone, later died after fleeing and leading officers on a pursuit that ended with his car falling into a ditch, officials reported. It appeared that the 20-year-old suspect knew people at the party, but he had not been invited, Mallery said.

Four people were found dead, police said. Three people were taken to a hospital in nearby Cincinnati in critical condition, and doctors expect them to recover, Mallery said. After the suspect's car went into a ditch, he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He died at a hospital. People had gathered for a birthday party for the 21-year-old son of the homeowner, Mallery said. The homeowner died in the shooting, the police chief said. "This is the first time that we've had a mass shooting in Florence," the chief said. "Yeah, it is very emotional. My emotions are for the victims, their families, the officers that responded, everybody that was touched by this situation."