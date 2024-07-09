If you're a Ticketmaster customer, you may have a concerning email waiting for you. Customers in Canada have received a cautionary message from Ticketmaster to "be vigilant and take steps to protect against identity theft and fraud"—including by keeping close tabs on their bank accounts, signing up for free monitoring services offered by Ticketmaster, and being wary of emails purportedly from the company, reports the BBC, which notes that customers in the United States and Mexico received a similar message. The warning comes in the wake of a data breach earlier this year that saw personal info for hundreds of millions of Ticketmaster customers pilfered.