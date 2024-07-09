One of the Oak Ridge Boys Has Died

Joe Bonsall, Grammy award winner and celebrated tenor of the country and gospel group the Oak Ridge Boys, died Tuesday at age 76. Bonsall died from complications of the neuromuscular disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease, according to a statement from his family, per the AP.

A Philadelphia native and resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Bonsall left his gospel group the Keystones in 1973 to join the Oak Ridge Boys, which originally formed in the 1940s. He saw the band through its golden period in the '80s and beyond, which included its signature 1981 song, "Elvira," its 1982 hit "Bobbie Sue," and 1983's "American Made." "Elvira" marked a massive crossover moment for the group, reaching No. 1 on the country chart and No. 5 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100.