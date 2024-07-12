Stars List Home at $68M

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bought Beverly Hills estate in 2023
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2024 3:50 PM CDT
Lopez-Affleck Home Hits Market
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" in February in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whose marriage appears to be nearing an end, reportedly have been trying to sell the palatial Beverly Hills home they bought last year. They've now listed it publicly—all 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 38,000 square feet of it, CNN reports. The asking price is $68 million. That may sound like a lot, but the property includes a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker's house, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a 12-car garage. And the five-acre property has parking space for 80 vehicles, per US Weekly.

The celebrities paid just over $60 million for the estate after a two-year home search. The listing says it's been renovated over the past four months. Affleck moved his belongings out in June, per People. As befits celebrities, "Privacy and security are unrivaled as the manor sits prominently behind double gates," the listing says. The pair married in 2022. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X