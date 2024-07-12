Stars List Home at $68M

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whose marriage appears to be nearing an end, reportedly have been trying to sell the palatial Beverly Hills home they bought last year. They've now listed it publicly—all 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 38,000 square feet of it, CNN reports. The asking price is $68 million. That may sound like a lot, but the property includes a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker's house, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a 12-car garage. And the five-acre property has parking space for 80 vehicles, per US Weekly.