Senior Staff Learned of Biden Decision 1 Minute Before Public

President Biden, ill with COVID-19, had taken to his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home. Up until Sunday, he was determined to stay in the 2024 presidential race, reports the AP in its extensive look at the timeline of his decision to step aside. But on Sunday, at his beach house with his wife and a tight inner circle by his side, he changed his mind—in a reversal so abrupt, staffers were said to be "blindsided" by the news. A timeline, from anonymous sources who spoke to the AP, Politico, and Wired:

July 13: Sen. Chuck Schumer met with Biden in Rehoboth, expressing his concerns and the concerns of other senators. (On this same day, Donald Trump was shot at his Pennsylvania rally.) Biden told Schumer he needed another week to consider his next move.

Saturday night: Biden started to come around to the idea that he would not run for re-election, and started drafting a letter to the American people regarding his decision.

Sunday: With the first lady as well as chief strategist Mike Donilon, counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti, White House deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and Anthony Bernal, senior adviser to the first lady—advisers who have been with Biden for decades—the decision was finalized. The president also spent a lot of time on the phone with his VP, Kamala Harris.

Sunday, 1:45pm: The president first informed White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and his longtime aide and campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon. Then, at 1:45pm, senior advisers from both the campaign and the White House were assembled on a call to hear Biden's decision.