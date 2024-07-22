The Boys Added Disclaimer After Trump Rally Shooting

The Season 4 finale of Prime Video's superhero satire The Boys was released just days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump—and it came with a name change and a disclaimer. The finale, originally titled "Assassination Run," was released with the title "Season Four Finale," NBC News reports. The show leaned heavily into satirizing right-wing politics in its fourth season. In a statement released on social media, its makers said it is a "fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional."

"The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President," a disclaimer before the season finale stated. In their statement, the makers said " Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind," Deadline reports.

The plot of "Season Four Finale" involved a plot to kill the show's fictional president-elect, Rolling Stone reports. The magazine notes that in recent interviews, cast members said it was uncanny how writers and showrunner Eric Kripke came up with plots that closely resembles later events. "Every season, we'll shoot the season, and months will go by," said Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, told Rolling Stone. "And then by the time the show is out, the world, the real world reflects what's happening in the show. So I don't know what crystal ball Eric has, but it's very odd, very weird that it keeps happening." (More Trump rally shooting stories.)