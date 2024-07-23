Last Surviving Member of Four Tops Dead at 88

Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the last surviving original member of the beloved Motown group the Four Tops that was known for such hits as "Reach Out, I'll Be There" and "Standing in the Shadows of Love," has died at age 88, the AP reports. Fakir died Monday of heart failure at his home in Detroit, according to a family spokesperson, with his wife and other loved ones by his side. Motown founder Berry Gordy said in a statement that Fakir helped embody the Tops' "showmanship, class and artistry. "Duke was first tenor—smooth, suave, and always sharp," Gordy said. "For 70 years, he kept the Four Tops' remarkable legacy intact."

Fakir, lead singer Levi Stubbs, Renaldo "Obie" Benson, and Lawrence Payton had been together for a decade when Gordy signed them in 1963 (after the group had turned him down a few years earlier) and they already had a polished stage act and versatile vocal style. The Four Tops, originally known as the Four Aims, were among Motown's most popular and enduring acts, peaking in the 1960s. Between 1964 and 1967, they had 11 top 20 hits and two No. 1's: "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and the operatic classic "Reach Out, I'll Be There." Other songs, often sagas of romantic pain and bereavement, included "Baby I Need Your Loving," "Bernadette," and "Just Ask the Lonely." They remained united and intact until Payton died in 1997. (More on their story here.)