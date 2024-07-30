Cancun Gunmen on Jet Skis Kill a 12-Year-Old Boy

Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said. Prosecutors said in a statement late Sunday that the boy suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he later died. The boy was a local resident who apparently was lying on a lounge chair on the beach with his family when he was shot, reports the AP. Prosecutors said the intended targets of the gunmen were rivals engaged in a dispute over drug sales. The boy was apparently hit by stray bullets.