Stick Shifts Are Fading, but You Can Still Get One

Edmunds runs down the list of new vehicles that still come with manual transmissions
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 4, 2024 4:00 PM CDT
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler.   (Courtesy of Stellantis via AP)

Much like film cameras losing out to digitals, the disappearance of the manual transmission from cars seems inevitable. As the AP reports, modern automatic transmissions are better for quick and efficient shifting and automakers have largely switched to them entirely. The vast majority of electric vehicles don't have geared transmissions at all. Even well-known driver's cars, such as the Chevrolet Corvette, no longer offer one. But fear not, fans of the three-pedal setup: There are still a few new vehicles that allow you to choose your own gears. Edmunds experts detail their favorites that you can get with an old-fashioned stick:

  • Mazda MX-5 Miata: The beloved compact convertible has been going strong since 1989 for good reason. It's fun and zippy, and the manual transmission is delightful. Starting price: $30,170.
  • Subaru BRZ: Just about every Subaru these days is an all-wheel-drive SUV, but not the BRZ. The low-slung rear-wheel-drive sport coupe has the classic sports car attributes of light weight, rear-wheel drive, and affordable pricing. You can get the 228-horsepower four-cylinder with a six-speed manual transmission. Starting price: $31,315.
  • Jeep Wrangler: Of the Wrangler's four engine options, only the 285-horsepower V6 can be matched to a six-speed manual. Notably, Jeep also offers a manual transmission for the V6-equipped Gladiator midsize truck. Starting price: $33,890.
  • Toyota Tacoma: Redesigned for 2024, the midsize pickup includes a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission. The automaker also made the stick-shift version with a feature Toyota calls clutch start cancel, which allows the truck to start while in gear. Starting price: $35,195.
  • Ford Bronco: Ford's revived Bronco has an optional seven-speed manual transmission. You can get it on the base 300-horsepower four-cylinder engine only but this engine has enough power that you won't miss the more powerful V6 much. Starting price: $41,525.
  • Honda Civic Type R: Honda is one of the few automakers that still bothers to: a) build a small sedan and b) offer a manual transmission for it. For driving enthusiasts, the high-performance Type R version is the one to get. Starting price: $45,890.
  • Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Brash, quick, and powerful, the souped-up sport sedan is equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 good for 668 horsepower that drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual. Starting price: $96,990.
