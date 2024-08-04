Stick Shifts Are Fading, but You Can Still Get One

Much like film cameras losing out to digitals, the disappearance of the manual transmission from cars seems inevitable. As the AP reports, modern automatic transmissions are better for quick and efficient shifting and automakers have largely switched to them entirely. The vast majority of electric vehicles don't have geared transmissions at all. Even well-known driver's cars, such as the Chevrolet Corvette, no longer offer one. But fear not, fans of the three-pedal setup: There are still a few new vehicles that allow you to choose your own gears. Edmunds experts detail their favorites that you can get with an old-fashioned stick: