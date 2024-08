Top Chef star Shirley Chung was given a choice after being diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer: Remove her tongue entirely or undergo radiation and chemotherapy, a treatment plan with a lower survival rate. "Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too," the Beijing-born chef and restaurateur wrote in an Instagram post announcing her diagnosis. That "unicorn" she's referring to is fellow chef Grant Achatz, who was also told he should have his tongue removed when he was diagnosed with oral cancer in more than 16 years ago, but found a doctor who was willing to try radiation and chemo—and it worked.