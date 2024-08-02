A Florida man threw a 10-year-old girl out of his silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck shortly after midnight on Tuesday, hurling her toys after her, according to witnesses in an an affidavit seen by USA Today . Per those bystanders in Kissimmee, the distressed girl cried as the man then drove off without her. According to the affidavit, police who'd received a call about an unattended child showed up at the scene, where the "visibly distraught" girl approached them and told them her father had taken her cellphone and left her alone there, and that she was now walking to her grandparents' home, about a 20-minute walk.

Police reportedly dropped off the girl with her grandparents. Meanwhile, one of the witnesses had taken off after her father, reporting back that the man blew through red lights while driving at high rates of speed, nearly hitting multiple other vehicles, per the affidavit. Police finally pulled over the man, identified by WFTV as 30-year-old Hector Serrano Jr., who told them that he'd had a fight with the girl's grandparents about visitation and that they'd been sending him text messages threatening to get law enforcement involved, according to the affidavit.

Serrano was arrested and charged with child neglect for leaving his daughter "unsupervised at an unreasonable hour in an unfamiliar area ... with no intent to return." He remains at the Osceola County Jail, with his bond set at $5,000. "Something bad could've happened," Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says, per WESH. "Anybody could've kidnapped her. She could've become a victim to human trafficking."