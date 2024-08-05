The US handed over its last military base in Niger—one of two crucial hubs for American counterterrorism operations in the country—to local authorities, the US Department of Defense and Niger's Ministry of Defense announced in a joint statement on Monday. The handing over of Air Base 201 in the city of Agadez came after US troops withdrew earlier this month from the military outpost, a small drone base in Niger's capital of Niamey. US troops have until Sept. 15 to leave the country in the Sahel region following an agreement with Nigerien authorities, per the AP .

In March, Niger's ruling junta ended an agreement that allowed US troops to operate in the West African country. A few months later, officials of the two countries announced in a joint statement that US troops would complete their withdrawal by the middle of September. Niger had been seen as one of the last nations in the restive region that Western nations could partner with to beat back growing jihadi insurgencies.

The US and France had more than 2,500 military personnel in the region until recently, and together with other European countries had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance and training. Niger's ouster of American troops following a coup last year has broad ramifications for the US because it's forcing troops to abandon the critical base that was used for counterterrorism missions in the Sahel, a vast region south of the Sahara where groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group operate One of those groups, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, known as JNIM, is active in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger and is looking to expand into Benin and Togo. (More Niger stories.)