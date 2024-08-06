She Just Drew Lollapalooza's Biggest Crowd Ever

It's the summer of Chappell Roan. The 26-year-old pop star has had a "meteoric rise" over the last few months, with single "Good Luck, Babe!" climbing the charts and the earlier "Femininomenon" taking over social media, CNN reports. And now, Roan appears to have drawn Lollapalooza's biggest crowd ever. Performing Thursday at the Chicago music festival, the American singer-songwriter born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz had "the biggest daytime set we've ever seen," a festival spokesperson tells CNN.

"While there are no exact numbers on how many people attended her set, the festival did post a photo of the massive audience that looks like it covered the entire southern area" of Chicago's Grant Park, Vulture reports. "It's Chappell's world and we're just living in it," reads the post from Lollapalooza's X account. Roan released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, last year. It had a slow start but soon found a cult following as Roan appeared as a supporting act on Olivia Rodrigo's world tour.

Inspired by drag queens and synth pop, the Missouri-born Roan "carved out a version of herself as a pop diva who arrived and went straight to reclaimed-gay-icon status," according to a 2023 Los Angeles Times profile. Her climb only continues. This week, Midwest Princess became the most-streamed album in the US, according to Spotify, beating out Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, Rolling Stone reports. And as of Monday, "Good Luck, Babe!" is the top song on Spotify's US Top 50 chart. Roan has another five songs on the list, including "Hot to Go" at No. 10. (More music stories.)