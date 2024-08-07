JD Vance and Tim Walz Have One Shared Love

JD Vance and Tim Walz have come out of the gate swinging at each other in hopes of becoming the nation's next vice president under vastly different potential commanders in chief. But despite their wide ideological differences, one thing is pretty much certain come Inauguration Day, no matter the outcome of the election, reports the Wall Street Journal : The fridge at the US Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president, will be stocked with Diet Mountain Dew.

Their affinity for the drink is known, with Vance recently saying in an interview, "This is the good stuff here—high caffeine, low calorie." Walz often features it on his X feed, including on his 60th birthday, when staffers threw him a surprise party "complete with Diet Mountain Dew, of course." But while the drink may be popular with vice presidential candidates, it's not as beloved nationally. In terms of US soda sales, it clocks in behind behemoths like Coke, Dr Pepper, and Pepsi, but also behind the likes of Fanta and Canada Dry, having just 1.9% of market share.

While all the veep-loving might seem like great exposure for Diet Mountain Dew, MarketWatch says not so fast: With one contender punching in at age 60, and the other at 40, Walz and Vance aren't exactly helping the brand court the younger audience it seeks and could actually hurt matters. But Vance is quite correct about the caffeine, notes the Journal: A 12-ounce can has 54 milligrams, compared to 46mg for Diet Coke and 35mg for Diet Pepsi. (Here's one reason Walz says he took up the Dew.)