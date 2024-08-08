For those big kids who might miss getting Happy Meals, McDonald's is building in an excuse as of next week that it hopes taps into a sense of nostalgia. Quartz reports that, for a limited time starting Tuesday, customers can purchase a special "Collector's Meal"—either a breakfast featuring a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, hash brown, and coffee, or a regular meal that includes either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, both with fries and a soft drink.

The Collector's Meal will include one of six different collectible cups, randomly distributed, that the fast-food chain hopes will appeal to both younger and older generations, including brands from the 1990s and early 2000s, such as, per Axios:

Hello Kitty and Peanuts

Barbie and Hot Wheels

Beanie Babies

Coca-Cola

Shrek, Jurrassic Park, and Minions

One cup will boast a classic McDonald's theme, including Grimace and Boo Buckets.

"We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hand," company exec Morgan Flatley says in a statement, per USA Today. "These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories." Axios notes that prices for the meal will vary by location. (More McDonald's stories.)