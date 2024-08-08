McDonald's Goes Retro With Its Latest Promotion

Fast-food giant to offer collectible cups with nostalgia brands in limited-time Collector's Meal
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 8, 2024 3:34 PM CDT
McDonald's Goes Retro With Its Latest Promotion
Photo of the collectible cups.   (McDonald's via Quartz)

For those big kids who might miss getting Happy Meals, McDonald's is building in an excuse as of next week that it hopes taps into a sense of nostalgia. Quartz reports that, for a limited time starting Tuesday, customers can purchase a special "Collector's Meal"—either a breakfast featuring a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, hash brown, and coffee, or a regular meal that includes either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, both with fries and a soft drink.

The Collector's Meal will include one of six different collectible cups, randomly distributed, that the fast-food chain hopes will appeal to both younger and older generations, including brands from the 1990s and early 2000s, such as, per Axios:

  • Hello Kitty and Peanuts
  • Barbie and Hot Wheels
  • Beanie Babies
  • Coca-Cola
  • Shrek, Jurrassic Park, and Minions
  • One cup will boast a classic McDonald's theme, including Grimace and Boo Buckets.

"We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hand," company exec Morgan Flatley says in a statement, per USA Today. "These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories." Axios notes that prices for the meal will vary by location. (More McDonald's stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X