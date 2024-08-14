DEA Agent: 'Obviously, We Threw Away the Celery'

The Drug Enforcement Administration says it found something very unwholesome lurking in a truckload of celery at a farmers market in Georgia. The agency says it uncovered 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine Monday in the third-biggest meth bust in the US this year and the biggest in the history of the DEA's Atlanta office. "This was contained in a cover load of celery," DEA Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy said, per Fox 5 . "It was hiding in the celery. Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn't make it to the store." He said investigators believe the shipment is pure methamphetamine, worth roughly $3.2 million at the wholesale level and much more on the streets.

Murphy said the agency received a tip about the shipment and tracked the truck after it crossed the border from Mexico. The driver, Mexican citizen Jesus Martinez Martinez, was arrested. "This is a significant and unbelievable amount of drugs to be shipped at one time and to a destination this far from the border," Murphy said in a statement to USA Today. "It also shows the confidence of the cartel behind this." The DEA says this isn't the first time the Atlanta State Farmers Market, a major produce terminal for the southeast US, has been used by drug traffickers.

"If drugs are moving through there, there is a possibility of contamination, so it's important we keep our consumers safe," Georgia Department of Agriculture Commission Tyler Harper said. He said the agency's law enforcement division, deactivated by a previous administration, was reinstated last year because of drug-trafficking concerns.