After Little More Than a Year, Columbia President Resigns

After just over a year in the position, Minouche Shafik abruptly resigned as president of Columbia University Wednesday. Shafik, who stepped into the role in July of last year and was the school's first female president, had faced criticism from multiple sides for her handling of protests related to Israel's war on Gaza at the New York City campus, and she cited the "turmoil" in her letter of resignation, the Guardian reports. "This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community," she wrote, adding that it "has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community." A school leader who spoke to NBC News anonymously says the "intense criticism and tension" had clearly been hard on Shafik, but that the move, which came just weeks before the beginning of the fall semester, was still unexpected.