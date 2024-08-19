Boy Meets World Actor: I Have Breast Cancer

A star from the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World has revealed to fans that she has breast cancer. Danielle Fishel, 43, who played Topanga Lawrence on the hit show, said on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World that she is confident of a full recovery because it was discovered so early, reports NBC News . "I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer," she said, per BuzzFeed . "It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero."

Fishel, a mother of two, said she decided to go public to encourage other women to have checkups. "The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment," she said, alongside co-hosts and fellow Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle. DCIS accounts for about 20% of breast cancers, per Johns Hopkins Medicine. The cancer is not yet invasive but it could become so if untreated. (More breast cancer stories.)