Letter From 50 GOP Veterans in Congress to Walz: You Lied

A group of 50 military veterans who are serving in Congress want Gov. Tim Walz to "come clean" on his own military service, and said so in a letter addressed to him on Wednesday. Politico reports the letter, signed by both "longtime die-hard supporters of former President Donald Trump and more moderate members from competitive House districts," takes issue with how Walz has characterized his 24 years in the Army National Guard . Politico and the Hill flag a trio of criticisms: One, that Walz misrepresented his rank (the 2024 campaign initially referred to him as a "retired Command Sergeant Major"; he did achieve that rank but moved down to master sergeant prior to his retirement).

Second, when talking about gun violence in 2018, Walz mentioned "weapons of war, that I carried in war." Walz never served in a combat zone, and a rep for Vice President Kamala Harris clarified that he did "handle weapons of war," just not in war. Lastly, the Hill notes that the letter faulted Walz for abandoning his National Guard unit by deciding in 2005 to resign just months before they deployed to Iraq; Walz, however, announced his plans to run for office months prior to his unit getting its mobilization order.

The letter, which includes signatures from Sens. Joni Ernst and Rick Scott and Reps. Brian Mast and Ryan Zinke, was penned on Trump-Vance campaign letterhead. Standout lines: