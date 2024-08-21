Guinness Honors Woman's Very Wide Tongue

Brittany Lacayo once made a point of keeping her tongue firmly inside her mouth. Now the Texas resident is showing off what Guinness World Records has crowned the world's widest female tongue —and it's as wide as the average woman's tongue is long, the Guardian reports. Measuring 3.11 inches at its widest point, Lacayo's tongue often elicits "shock" responses, the lawyer tells Guinness. After all, it's "wider than a hockey puck and almost as wide as a credit card," Guinness explains.

Teased about her tongue in early life, Lacayo hid her unusual body part from colleagues at the law firm she joined. But then a friend shared a video featuring American Emily Schlenker, who held the Guinness World Record for widest tongue among females for roughly a decade. Schlenker's tongue measures 2.89 inches wide, and Lacayo began to suspect her tongue was wider. So she decided to open up.

Guinness confirmed Lacayo's licker is wider. "It is neat and kind of funny," says Lacayo. American Brian Thompson holds the record for widest tongue among males at 3.39 inches. He stole the record from Schlenker's father, Byron Schlenker. There's another Guinness World Record for the world's fattest tongue, officially dubbed the largest tongue circumference, per Boing Boing. Jenny DuVander, a flute player from Portland, Oregon, clinched the female record earlier this year with her 5.21-inch-round tongue. (More Guinness World Records stories.)