'Best Value' College Isn't in the Ivy League

Harvey Mudd College in California tops this ranking
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 1, 2024 9:30 AM CDT
A small private college in the Los Angeles area ranks No. 1 in terms of bang-for-the-buck value in the US, reports the Hill. Harvey Mudd College in Claremont finishes atop the "best value" rankings by Niche, a website that focuses on education data and reviews. Niche crunched data on a number of factors, including average net price, average return-on-investment by age 30, average starting salary upon graduation (for Harvey Mudd grads, that's $72,000), median earnings six years later, and student reviews, per Fox Business. The top 10:

  1. Harvey Mudd College, Los Angeles area
  2. Stanford University, San Francisco Bay area
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston area
  4. California Institute of Technology, Los Angeles area
  5. Yale University, Connecticut
  6. Harvard University, Boston area
  7. Claremont McKenna College, Los Angeles area
  8. Pomona College, Los Angeles area
  9. Princeton University, New Jersey
  10. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia area
