'Best Value' College Isn't in the Ivy League

A small private college in the Los Angeles area ranks No. 1 in terms of bang-for-the-buck value in the US, reports the Hill. Harvey Mudd College in Claremont finishes atop the "best value" rankings by Niche, a website that focuses on education data and reviews. Niche crunched data on a number of factors, including average net price, average return-on-investment by age 30, average starting salary upon graduation (for Harvey Mudd grads, that's $72,000), median earnings six years later, and student reviews, per Fox Business. The top 10: