This Could Be the Future of Your Chocolate

Climate change is stressing rainforests where the highly sensitive cocoa bean grows, but chocolate lovers need not despair, per the AP. Cocoa trees grow about 20 degrees north and south of the equator in regions with warm weather and abundant rain, including West Africa and South America. Climate change is expected to dry out the land under the additional heat. So scientists, entrepreneurs, and chocolate lovers are coming up with ways to grow cocoa and make the crop more resilient and more resistant to pests—as well as craft chocolatey-tasting cocoa alternatives to meet demand. A look around: