Louisiana Braces for Storm Expected to Hit as Hurricane

Tropical Storm Francine strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to make landfall as a hurricane Wednesday night in Louisiana, where evacuation orders were quickly issued in some coastal communities and residents began filling sandbags in preparation for heavy rains and widespread flooding. Francine, the sixth named storm of the hurricane season, was expected to become a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm is already being felt in Mexico, where rains closed schools as the storm gathered strength, the AP reports.