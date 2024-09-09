James Earl Jones Overcame Stutter to Rule Scenes By Voice

James Earl Jones, the distinctive basso profundo voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars films, King Mustafa in The Lion King, and the "People will come" promise in Field of Dreams, died Monday. He was 93. Jones died at his home in Pawling, New York, the Washington Post reports. One of the groundbreaking Black actors of his generation, Jones brought a commanding, authoritative presence to Shakespearean tragedies, comedies, suspense films, and varied character parts over a 60-year career. He won Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Academy awards, with the honorary Oscar he received in 2011 praising "his legacy of consistent excellence and uncommon versatility." One former costar, LeVar Burton, posted Monday on X that "there will never be another of his particular combination of graces."

His stage presence was developed: As a child, Jones dealt with a profound stutter, remaining nearly mute for eight years to conceal it. When he was 14, a teacher asked him to recite his poetry. Jones was surprised at the change as he read. "The written word is safe for the stutterer," he later said. "The script is a sanctuary." He then joined the school forensics team and won statewide debating titles. "Once I found out I could communicate verbally again, it became a very important thing for me," he said, "like making up for lost time, making up for the years I didn't speak."

Jones received a diploma from the American Theatre Wing in 1957. He then began in off-Broadway roles before making his Broadway debut in 1958 at the Cort Theatre, which is now the James Earl Jones Theatre. Jones' final role was in 2021's Coming 2 America, per Variety. His first film was Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove in 1964. Jones' television roles included Roots, as well as guest appearances in series such as The Simpsons and Law & Order. Even when he wasn't seen, he was most definitely heard, encouraging Ray to build in Field of Dreams, telling Luke Skywalker "I am your father" in The Empire Strikes Back, and announcing "This is CNN" to cable TV viewers.

"I've done a King Lear, too! Do the kids know that?" Jones said in a 2010 interview with Broadway.com. "No, they have the Darth Vader poster to sign. But it's OK. When you appear before an audience, you learn to accept whatever they give you. Hopefully they give you their ears, as Antony said."