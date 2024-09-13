Suspected Serial Killer Arthur Ream Dies in Prison

A man sentenced to life for killing a 13-year-old girl while being a suspect in the deaths of about a half-dozen others has died in a Michigan prison. Arthur Ream, 75, died Aug. 15 of cancer at a prison hospital in Jackson, Michigan, the state Corrections Department said Thursday. Cindy Zarzycki was last seen on April 20, 1986, and believed to be a runaway after going to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, a mostly blue-collar suburb north of Detroit, the AP reports. The case went cold, but Ream eventually was charged. In 2008, he led investigators to Cindy's remains in a wooded area about 30 miles northeast of Detroit.