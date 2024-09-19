Facing Questions in Gang Rape Trial, Woman Asks Her Own

After being questioned by defense lawyers Wednesday about her sex life, including whether she was really unconscious while being raped by dozens of men recruited by her husband, Gisele Pelicot responded in full. "Since I arrived in this courtroom, I have been humiliated," she told the French court, per the Independent. "I have been called an alcoholic, an accomplice of Mr. Pelicot. I have heard everything." Her ex-husband, Dominique, already told the court he's guilty of drugging and arranging gang rapes of his wife. At one point, Pelicot said, "I understand why victims of rape don't press charges." She also raised questions of her own after the lawyers asked about:

: Another defense lawyer raising the issue of consent asked, "Don't you have tendencies that you are not comfortable with?" Pelicot answered that the question was insulting and said she wouldn't answer it. How much time passed: A lawyer asked if she thought the sexual acts lasted as long as the time stamps on the videos indicated. "Rape is not a question of time," she said. "To talk of minutes, seconds. ... It does not matter how long they spent. It's so degrading, humiliating what I am hearing in this room."