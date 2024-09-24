Son of Trump Suspect Arrested on Child Porn Charges

The son of the man suspected in the assassination attempt in Florida of Donald Trump has been arrested on federal charges of possessing child sexual abuse images, per the AP. Oran Routh was arrested this week after authorities searched his Greensboro, North Carolina, home "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation," an FBI official said in court papers. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and found hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse, according to the court papers. He faces two charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.