First One Home Fell Into the Sea. Then Another, and Another

Property owners along a stretch of beach on North Carolina's Outer Banks now have an unfortunate bond they can commiserate over: Their homes have all succumbed to the sea. Not one, not two, but three beach houses on the same block in Rodanthe collapsed into the surf within the last week, reports the Washington Post, which notes that the most recent home collapse on Tuesday makes it the 10th in the area since 2020 due to erosion.
- House No. 1: The National Park Service's Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced on Friday that a vacant home on GA Kohler Court had tumbled into the waters early that morning (photos here), and that park workers were keeping an eye on a second home next to it that was damaged from the collapse, reports the New York Times.