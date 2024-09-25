People Will Be 'Appalled' by Report on Secret Service

The attempted assassination of former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania followed serious missteps by the Secret Service—problems that "remain unaddressed," according to a preliminary report released Wednesday by the bipartisan Senate Homeland Security Committee and its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. "The American people are going to be appalled and astonished by what's in this report, the accumulation of gross incompetence that puts the president in danger," Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the subcommittee chair, said Tuesday, per CNN. More:



Failures: The report describes "multiple foreseeable and preventable planning and operational failures," per Fox News. Agents failed to sweep the building from which the shooter fired and did not set up visual barriers. There were also "unclear roles and responsibilities, insufficient coordination with state and local law enforcement, the lack of effective communications, and inoperable C-UAS [Counter Unmanned Aircraft System] systems."