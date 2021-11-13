Cotton Candy Lobster Surprises Maine Fisherman

(Newser) – A lobster fisher in Maine pulled a rare blue lobster out of the Gulf of Maine this weekend. Bill Coppersmith, who has been catching lobsters for about 40 years, found the cotton candy-colored lobster and promptly named her Haddie after his granddaughter. “It is so rare—there’s only 1 in 100 million caught,” Mark Murell, CEO of Get Maine Lobster, the outfit Coppersmith was fishing for, said. Coppersmith has had other interesting finds, catching a white lobster and a bright orange one, WTNH reports.

Blue lobsters might be nicknamed cotton candy lobsters, but they don’t taste like candy. They’re just like other orange and brown lobsters. Astaxanthin, a pigment throughout the lobster, gives it its color. Boiling it frees it, turning a cooked lobster red. Live lobsters vary in color but are usually brown or orange. Small variations or limits in diet can make them look yellow or blue, per Live Science. Haddie will never wind up on a dinner plate, though. The Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance says lobsters with unusual coloring have more trouble hiding from predators, CNN reports, so Haddie would be especially vulnerable if she were dropped back into the same waters Coppersmith caught her in. Instead, she’s moving to safe new digs. "It was all about finding the best place for her to live the rest of her life in safety and comfort, and Seacoast Science Center can offer just that," Murrell said. (Read more strange stuff stories.)