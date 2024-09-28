Embattled GOP Candidate Suffers Burns at Truck Show

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has lost staff members and supporters in his campaign for North Carolina governor since his past racial and sexual comments posted on a porn site were reported, suffered second-degree burns Friday night. He was treated at a hospital and planned to resume campaigning Saturday, aides said. The accident occurred at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mount Airy, the New York Times reports, which included dozens of large trucks parading down a street. No one said how Robinson was hurt, but CNN reported foul play was not involved.
"He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled," a campaign spokesperson said in a statement, per the Guardian. A CNN poll released Friday shows Robinson fading in the race, with 36% support among likely voters to Democrat Josh Stein's 53%. Mt. Airy was the inspiration for the fictional town of Mayberry, where the 1960s TV series The Andy Griffith Show was set. (More Mark Robinson stories.)