Embattled GOP Candidate Suffers Burns at Truck Show

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has lost staff members and supporters in his campaign for North Carolina governor since his past racial and sexual comments posted on a porn site were reported, suffered second-degree burns Friday night. He was treated at a hospital and planned to resume campaigning Saturday, aides said. The accident occurred at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mount Airy, the New York Times reports, which included dozens of large trucks parading down a street. No one said how Robinson was hurt, but CNN reported foul play was not involved.