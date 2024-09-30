Streisand: I Knew Kristofferson 'Was Something Special'

As tributes pour in for Kris Kristofferson, the singer-songwriter and actor who died over the weekend at the age of 88, one in particular stands out. The New York Post reports that Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson's co-star in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born , "rushed to social media" to put up a photo of the pair's album cover from that movie, as well as a photo of them singing "Lost Inside of You," a song from the film, at a 2019 Streisand concert in London.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in LA I knew he was something special," Streisand wrote. "Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born." Streisand went on to write that, for the duet they sang in 2019, when she asked him onstage to help her out with the song, "he was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

Streisand ended her post with thoughts for Kristofferson's wife, Lisa, who wed him in 1983. People notes some of the other big names paying tribute to Kristofferson, including Melissa Etheridge, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, and Dolly Parton. "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you," Parton wrote on Instagram. Perhaps the most poignant, however, came from his family, who in a statement said, "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."