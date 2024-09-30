NYT: Harris Is the Only 'Patriotic Choice for President'

The New York Times has endorsed Kamala Harris as "the only patriotic choice for president." The endorsement isn't surprising from a newspaper that hasn't backed a Republican for president since Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, Politico notes, though much of the endorsement focuses on Donald Trump, not his opponent. "Unless American voters stand up to him, Mr. Trump will have the power to do profound and lasting harm to our democracy," the editorial board wrote, citing his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and his refusal to commit to honoring the results of this one.

"It is hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump," the editorial board wrote, describing him as "morally unfit" for the office. "He has proved himself temperamentally unfit for a role that requires the very qualities—wisdom, honesty, empathy, courage, restraint, humility, discipline—that he most lacks."