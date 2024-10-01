'We Lost Our Prince,' Theater Says After Gavin Creel Dies

Gavin Creel, a Broadway veteran who won a Tony Award for Hello, Dolly! and nominations for Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie, died Monday of a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was 48. Publicist Matt Polk said Creel died at his home in Manhattan of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, the AP reports. People reports that Creel received the diagnosis in July.

Creel performed the role of Dr. Pomatter in Sara Bareilles' musical Waitress on Broadway in 2019 and on the West End in 2020. He won an Olivier Award for The Book of Mormon.

He played Steven Kodaly in the 2016 production of She Loves Me at Studio 54. The following season, Creel was tapped for the role of Cornelius Hackl, opposite Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce, in the smash 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! directed by Jerry Zaks.