Foodies, Check Out This US City

From food trucks to Michelin-starred restaurants, every city has its own culinary gems to discover. WalletHub did some deep diving to suss out which US metropolises have tasty offerings for resident and visitor Epicureans alike, looking at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities through the lens of more than two dozen metrics in two categories: affordability (including not only the cost of eating out, but also of groceries and local taxes) and diversity, accessibility, and quality, which encompasses everything from the number of eateries and food trucks per capita to restaurant diversity, access to healthy food options, and how fresh the fare is. Here is the top 10 for those deemed by WalletHub to be "culinary enthusiasts":



Miami (No. 1 in "Diversity, Accessibility, & Quality" category) San Francisco Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon Tampa, Florida Sacramento, California Las Vegas Seattle Denver San Diego