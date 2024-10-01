After two centuries of presidentes, Mexico has its first presidenta. There were cries of "Long live Claudia! Long live Mexico!" on Tuesday as Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as the country's first female president, Le Monde reports. Foreign dignitaries including Jill Biden were present as the 62-year-old former mayor of Mexico City took the oath of office. Sheinbaum—who is also the overwhelmingly Catholic country's first president with a Jewish background—won a landslide victory in June. She succeeds her political mentor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the most recent of Mexico's 65 male presidents.

Background. Sheinbaum is a climate scientist who was part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change team that shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore in 2007, NPR reports. She got her start in politics as López Obrador's environmental minister when he was mayor of Mexico City. She was elected mayor in 2018.