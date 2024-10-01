6 Killed in Shooting Attack as Missiles Hit Israel

Israeli police say six people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening. Police say two suspects opened fire on a boulevard in the Jaffa neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv. Police say the suspect were "neutralized" by members of the public, the BBC reports. The attack came moments before a massive barrage of rockets was fired from Iran towards Israel, sending people towards bomb shelters across the country, including in Tel Aviv, the AP reports. Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said most missiles were intercepted but there were "a few hits," reports the Washington Post .

Hagari said the military is not aware of any casualties. Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel, a sharp escalation of the monthslong conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas. A series of window-shaking explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem, though it was not immediately clear whether the sounds were from missiles landing or being intercepted by Israeli defenses, or both. Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences in the event of an attack on Israel from Iran. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris monitored the attack on Israel from the White House Situation Room.

In a statement read aloud on state television, Iran referenced Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut. It also mentioned Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader in Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in a suspected Israeli attack in July. It warned this attack represented only a "first wave," without elaborating. The barrage came a day after Israel said it had begun limited ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. (More Israel stories.)