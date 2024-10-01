Girl, 13, Charged With Murder of 7-Year-Old Sister

"There is absolutely no doubt that the facts in this case are horrific," says Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. A 13-year-old girl in Taylor, Michigan has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old sister, CBS Detroit reports. Police say the older girl was babysitting her sister and stabbed her after an argument on Saturday, reports the Detroit News . Police say they found the injured girl after they responded to a 911 call around 1pm. The girl, who had been stabbed multiple times, died in a local hospital.

The 13-year-old allegedly stabbed her sister after waiting for her in a bathroom. Police say she called 911 after the stabbing. The teen, whose name has not been released, faces first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and first-degree child abuse charges, per CBS Detroit. She was ordered held in custody after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Worthy, who calls the case "beyond disturbing," says prosecutors decided to keep the teen in the juvenile system instead of designating her as an adult, which would give a judge a wider range of sentencing options. "Given her young age, the state would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21," Worthy says, per the AP. "Hopefully then she would not be a danger to others. While this is a difficult decision given these facts, it is the right thing to do in this case." (More Michigan stories.)